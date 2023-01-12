Nylander dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Predators.
Nylander helped out on goals by John Tavares in the first period and Mitch Marner in the third. The latter came on the man advantage and broke a 1-1 tie late. Nylander's up to 47 points through 42 games, putting him on pace to eclipse last season's career high of 80 points.
