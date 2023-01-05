Nylander (illness) was back at practice Thursday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Nylander missed practice Wednesday but looks good to go against Seattle on Thursday, The 26-year-old is off to the best start of his career, scoring 22 goals and adding 23 assists in only 38 games. He set career highs last season with 34 goals and 46 assists and he is on pace to better those numbers this season.