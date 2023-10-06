Nylander returned to wing Thursday against Detroit and scored twice in a 4-3 overtime win.

The second goal clinched the game. Nylander was back on John Tavares' wing because of the emergence of 19-year-old rookie pivot, Fraser Minten, who has been lauded for his strong defensive play and impressive hockey sense. If Minten makes the team, Nylander could be back with Tavares permanently, but it remains to be seen if the Leafs can juggle their roster sufficiently to carry a rookie center on the third line.