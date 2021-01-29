Nylander scored a goal on a team-high five shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

After a two-goal performance in the season-opener, Nylander has had to settle for play-making -- until Thursday. He scored the Maple Leafs' second goal of the game in this contest. The 24-year-old is up to three tallies, eight points, 18 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in nine appearances.