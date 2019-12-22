Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Benched by coach

Nylander was benched for part of Saturday's game.

His play was all over the place and he looked uninvolved on the backcheck. So Leafs' coach Sheldon Keefe limited Nylander to just three shifts in the second period, none in the final 13 minutes. It's a bit of a gut punch for Willie, who exploded offensively the night before. Let's hope this lights a fire for the talented winger.