Nylander's compete level was better with Auston Matthews back in the lineup Saturday and the Leafs will be looking to the young winger to continue to elevate his game after the holiday break, reports the Toronto Sun.

Matthews' return signalled a return to the wing for Nylander, who according to coach Mike Babcock "... is a much better winger than he is a center at this point in his career." Nylander's work ethic has been questioned at times. "The challenge for (Nylander) is not the skill stuff in the open ice, it's in the tight quarters," continued Babcock. "He made a really good play [Saturday] and a really good battle." Willie is on pace for 55 points, a drop from last year's 61, so both the Leafs and fantasy owners will be hoping that Santa brought him some consistency heading into 2018.