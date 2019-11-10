Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Big factor in offense

Nylander scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Nylander has two multi-point efforts in his last three games. He's the most polarizing player on the team -- some fans love him, while others love to hate him. Nylander's talent is incredible and with Mitch Marner sidelined with an ankle injury, wee Willie will be called upon to pick up the slack. Make him active.