Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Big night in blowout win
Nylander collected an even-strength goal and assist and was a plus-3 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
The 22-year-old was able to find the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 3 against Minnesota. After sitting out much of the campaign due to a contract dispute, Nylander is now up to two goals and nine points in 24 games. With just 1:43 of average power-play time and no power-play points, Nylander's point opportunities come almost exclusively on the five-on-five.
