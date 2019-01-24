Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Big night in win over Caps

Nylander notched three assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

While the Leafs' bigger names, like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, also chipped in, it was the third-line pairing of Nylander and Nazem Kadri that carried the offense in this one. Nylander has had trouble shaking off the rust after his long holdout to begin the season, but he'll head into the All-Star break with four points (all helpers) in his last two games, offering some hope that he'll pick up the pace in the second half.