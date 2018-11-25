Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Both sides rather close to deal

Nylander and the Maple Leafs are "close" with just under one week to go in contract negotiations, reports Sportsnet.ca.

The two sides have until next Saturday (Dec. 1) to come to an agreement or he sits out the whole year. Apparently, there are talks around a six-year deal going on and Nylander "would accept something around $6.9 million." The two sides are apparently within a half-a-million dollars at this point, so fingers crossed Nylander can be back on the ice and in fantasy rosters soon.