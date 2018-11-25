Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Both sides rather close to deal
Nylander and the Maple Leafs are "close" with just under one week to go in contract negotiations, reports Sportsnet.ca.
The two sides have until next Saturday (Dec. 1) to come to an agreement or he sits out the whole year. Apparently, there are talks around a six-year deal going on and Nylander "would accept something around $6.9 million." The two sides are apparently within a half-a-million dollars at this point, so fingers crossed Nylander can be back on the ice and in fantasy rosters soon.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Leafs entertaining offers on winger•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Not at practice with Austrian-based team•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Set for summit with Leafs GM•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: 'Has to take care of himself' in negotiations•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Financial sacrifice needed in new contract•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Still unsigned•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...