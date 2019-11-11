Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Buries pair of goals
Nylander scored twice on four shots in a 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Both of Nylander's tallies came on assists from Auston Matthews. The duo will be seeing a lot of each other with Mitch Marner sidelined by an ankle injury. Nylander is up to seven markers and 15 points in 19 appearances this year.
