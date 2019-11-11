Play

Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Buries pair of goals

Nylander scored twice on four shots in a 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Both of Nylander's tallies came on assists from Auston Matthews. The duo will be seeing a lot of each other with Mitch Marner sidelined by an ankle injury. Nylander is up to seven markers and 15 points in 19 appearances this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories