Nylander notched three assists, two on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-1 rout of the Sharks.
One day after signing a massive eight-year, $92 million contract extension, Nylander got right back to work on his breakout campaign. The 27-year-old has 10 multi-point performances in the last 15 games, piling up eight goals and 27 points over that stretch, and he's on pace to top his career high of 87 points by the end of February.
