Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Collects two assists
Nylander contributed a pair of assists in Thursday's win over the Stars.
Nylander enters the NHL All-Star break riding a three-game point streak, having been held off the scoresheet just four times in the month of January. The 21-year-old has notched 10 goals and 36 points through 51 games and is sporting a tidy-plus 13 rating . Considering he continues to skate alongside Auston Matthews at even strength and on the power play, Nylander should continue being a reliable source of fantasy production.
