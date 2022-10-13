Nylander had a goal and an assist, but the Maple Leafs dropped a 4-3 decision to the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Nylander scored to tie the match with 1:50 remaining in the third period and assisted on Denis Malgin's second-period tally which gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead. Nylander is looking to build off of last season's career bests in goals (34) and points (80). The 2014 first-round draft pick also registered five shots on goal and a plus-1 rating during Wednesday's season opener.