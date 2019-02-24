Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Confidence boost in win
Nylander scored his first goal in seven games and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.
He retrieved a wicked bounce off the zamboni gate and drilled the puck past a flailing Carey Price as he tried to get back in his tent. But how Nylander scored doesn't matter. He's temporarily centering the third line while Nazem Kadri heals and he looks like a natural there so far. Willie doesn't bring the same grit to the job that Nazzy does, but his versatility could change the Leafs' outlook on where he plays going forward.
