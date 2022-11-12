Nylander scored a goal and produced a team-high four shots during Friday's 4-2 loss to the visiting Penguins in the Hockey Hall of Fame game.

Nylander, who has produced at least one point in six of his past seven outings, scored Friday for the second time in three games. The 26-year-old right winger one-timed a helper from Morgan Rielly, tying the game at 2-2 during a second-period power play. Nylander registered a team-high four shots but recorded a minus-2 rating during the defeat.