Nylander registered two assists in a 6-2 victory over Colorado on Saturday.

Nylander has been hot lately, contributing four goals and nine points in his last six contests. That's pushed him up to 21 goals and 42 points in 37 games this season. If he can maintain his overall offensive pace, he'll surpass his career highs of 34 markers and 80 points, which were set in 2021-22.