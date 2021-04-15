If Nylander returns another negative COVID-19 test Thursday, he'll be eligible to rejoin the Maple Leafs on Friday, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Nylander has been away from the team for over a week, so even if he's able to return to practice Friday, he'll likely need a few days to get back into playing shape before returning to game action. The 24-year-old forward has racked up 13 goals and 30 points in 39 contests this campaign.