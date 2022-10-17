Nylander is battling an illness Monday, according to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic
Nylander didn't practice on Sunday and missed Toronto's optional skate Monday because of the illness. It remains to be seen if he'll be available for Monday's game against Arizona. Nick Robertson is projected to make his season debut if Nylander can't play.
