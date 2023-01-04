Nylander is under the weather and missed practice Wednesday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.
At this point, Nylander should probably be considered questionable heading into Thursday's clash with Seattle. If the winger were unable to face the Kraken, it would likely mean a promotion to the first line for Mitch Marner while Wayne Simmonds would likely be playing in his first game since Dec. 10.
