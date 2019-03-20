Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Dealing with illness
Nylander is under the weather and is in doubt for Wednesday's clash with Buffalo, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Coach Mike Babcock didn't seem too worried about Nylander's status and it seems unlikely he will want to miss a matchup against his brother Alexander, but his absence from practice is certainly worth monitoring. The 22-year-old finds himself bogged down in a 10-game goal drought, though he still racked up six helpers over that stretch.
