Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Dealing with lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander missed Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against Buffalo because of a lower-body issue, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Head coach Craig Berube is hoping to get Nylander back Tuesday versus Calgary, but the 29-year-old forward's availability hasn't been determined yet. Nylander was a game-time decision Saturday and was ultimately scratched despite participating in the pregame warmups. Nicholas Robertson served in Toronto's top six due to Nylander's absence, and he might do so again Tuesday if Nylander isn't able to return.
