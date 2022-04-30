Nylander scored twice Thursday in a 5-2 win over Boston.

Nylander's first goal was sweet - he came in full speed on a breakaway and looked to be making a backhand move. Jeremy Swayman started to cheat right and Willie used quick hands to pull it back and stuff it in past the left pad. His second was an unassisted dangle around the Bruins' zone and again he deked Swayman in tight and stuffed it past his left pad. Fans complain a lot about Nylander, but the fantasy proof is in the numbers - his career-best 34 goals, 80 points, 31 PPP and 256 SOG are golden for managers. And so is his point-per-game work in the postseason.