Nylander picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

He recorded the secondary helper on Jimmy Vesey's tally in the second period and John Tavares' game-winner midway through the third. Nylander is off to a brisk start to the season as a key part of Toronto's potent offense, scoring two goals and seven points through six games.

More News