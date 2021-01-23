Nylander picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.
He recorded the secondary helper on Jimmy Vesey's tally in the second period and John Tavares' game-winner midway through the third. Nylander is off to a brisk start to the season as a key part of Toronto's potent offense, scoring two goals and seven points through six games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three points in opener•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Ignites rally•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Buries power-play tally•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Records first 30-goal season•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Steals and scores in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Puts up one of each•