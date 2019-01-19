Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Drops to fourth line

Nylander received an in-game demotion to the fourth line during Friday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers, the Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star reports.

Nylander, who was at an impasse with the Leafs on a new contract before narrowly beating the Dec. 1 signing deadline, has just three points and a minus-9 rating in 19 games. "I don't know if it's necessarily because of the contract," Nylander said, as relayed from Mark Masters of TSN.ca. "It's more because of the missed time and being out of it for a while ... past couple games have been getting better, but now it's time to score some goals." Toronto's eighth overall pick from the 2014 draft potted 48 goals between three seasons and 185 games heading into the 2018-19 campaign, so we know he has it in him, but one would think it would be extra challenging for him to shine on the fourth line.