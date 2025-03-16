Nylander scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Ottawa.
Nylander's goal extended his point streak to eight games (four goals, six assists). He cut across the crease from the right face-off circle and backhanded a shot between Linus Ullmark's pads. Nylander has 26 shots on the streak.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Seven-game, nine-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Point streak reaches six games•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Five-game, seven-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Helps out on power play•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: OT hero in Pittsburgh•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores in Friday's win•