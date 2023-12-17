Nylander scored a goal and added an assist in a 7-0 win over the Penguins on Saturday.

His goal was an easy tap-in on a cross-crease pass from Tyler Bertuzzi for the 7-0 final score. Nylander has three goals and 10 assists during his eight-game point streak. He remains firmly in the league's top-10 scorers and is currently tied with Connor McDavid for sixth overall (40 points). That's a 117-point pace, which is quite timely for a contract year.