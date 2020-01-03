Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Eleven points on five-game streak
Nylander scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over Winnipeg.
The snipes stretched his goal streak to five games (six goals, five assists). Nylander has been hotter than hot playing alongside John Tavares -- who knew? Take advantage.
