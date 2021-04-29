Nylander scored a power-play goal on two shots Wednesday in a 4-1 win over Montreal.
Nylander tapped home a Mitch Marner feed on top of the crease to open the scoring just 1:38 into the game. It was Nylander's first power-play goal since Feb. 27, ending his personal 21-game goal drought with the man advantage. The 25-year-old has 15 goals and 36 points in 44 games overall this season.
