Nylander scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Senators.

Nylander was hot to end the year, scoring four goals and adding two assists over the last three games. The surge got him to the 30-goal mark for the fifth year in a row and the sixth time in his 11-year career. He closed at 79 points, 156 shots on net and a minus-14 rating across 65 appearances, his lowest games-played total since the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.