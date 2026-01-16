Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Expected to miss Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (lower body) isn't expected to play Saturday in Winnipeg, per Anna Dua of Sportsnet.
Nylander left Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Vegas because of the injury. He also missed six games from Dec. 28-Jan. 8 due to the issue. Nylander is still being evaluated, so there's no timetable for his return yet. Calle Jarnkrok should have an opportunity to play regularly during Nylander's absence.
