Nylander (lower body) isn't expected to play Saturday in Winnipeg, per Anna Dua of Sportsnet.

Nylander left Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Vegas because of the injury. He also missed six games from Dec. 28-Jan. 8 due to the issue. Nylander is still being evaluated, so there's no timetable for his return yet. Calle Jarnkrok should have an opportunity to play regularly during Nylander's absence.

