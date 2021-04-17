Nylander (not injury related) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Canucks, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Nylander was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 list Friday, and he logged a full practice on the second line Saturday. The 24-year-old will be back in the lineup Sunday after missing the last five games. Nylander has accrued 13 goals and 17 assists through 39 games.