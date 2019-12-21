Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Explodes offensively
Nylander scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
Willie had just three points in his previous nine games, but this explosion might be just what the doctor ordered. Nylander has extraordinary talent and he's on pace to equal his 61-point pace from each of the last two years. And one of these days, he'll explode offensively. Stay patient.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Inner sniper emerging•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Two points in Detroit•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Supplies helper•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Stretches hot streak•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Warming trend continues•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Buries pair of goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.