Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Explodes offensively

Nylander scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Willie had just three points in his previous nine games, but this explosion might be just what the doctor ordered. Nylander has extraordinary talent and he's on pace to equal his 61-point pace from each of the last two years. And one of these days, he'll explode offensively. Stay patient.

