Nylander scored a goal on four shots and earned an assist in Monday's 4-3 victory over Colorado.

Nylander has scored a goal in four straight games, though his streak is separated by a six-game stint on the shelf with a lower-body injury. With 16 goals in 35 games this season, the Calgary native will have to pick up the pace if he is going to reach the 40-goal threshold for the fourth straight year.