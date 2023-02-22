Nylander provided a goal and an assist in Toronto's 6-3 victory over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Nylander's marker came at 14:36 of the second period while Toronto had the man advantage. He has 32 goals and 68 points in 58 contests this season, including 22 power-play points. Nylander is on a five-game point streak, contributing four goals and nine points over that stretch.