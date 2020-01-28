Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Extends point streak to five
Nylander scored a goal and an assist with four shots in a 5-2 win over Nashville on Monday.
Nylander is riding a five-game point streak and has lit the lamp in each of the last four. In fact, he has 12 goals in his last 15 games and has certainly put a three-goal month of October in the rearview mirror. If there were any questions surrounding Nylander after he struggled through a seven-goal, 27-point campaign in 2018-19, he has answered all of them. His goal tonight was his 23rd of the season -- already a new career high -- and he boasts 45 points in 50 games.
