Nylander scored a goal and an assist on two shots, helping the Maple Leafs to a 7-4 victory over the Oilers on Saturday.

Nylander knotted the game at 3-3 off a rush in the second period. He also added an assist on John Tavares' power-play goal. This performance extends the Swedish forward's point streak to four games with six points in that span. On the season, Nylander has 34 goals and 78 points in 65 games.