Nylander scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

Nylander cut the Sabres' lead to 4-3 late in the third period, muscling past Rasmus Dahlin before ripping a shot past Craig Anderson. The goal extends Nylander's scoring streak to five games. The 26-year-old winger has been on a tear over the last month, tallying 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in his last 13 contests. Nylander is up to 35 goals in 66 games this season, a new personal best. He's one point shy of his career high of 80 set in 81 games last season.