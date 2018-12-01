Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Finally re-signs with Toronto

Nylander (contract dispute) agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs valued at $6.9 million annually Saturday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

A deal was reached just minutes before the 5 p.m. ET deadline. Had the deadline passed without a deal in place, the star pivot would have been ruled ineligible to play for the rest of the season. It doesn't sound like there was ever any question that the Leafs wanted to retain Nylander, but the two sides were at an impasse over the specific terms of this deal since Auston Matthews is sure to command a huge payday after his entry-level deal expires this season, and John Tavares is already on the books for seven years and $77 million. The 22-year-old forward will return to practice with his teammates immediately, and could make his season debut as soon as Tuesday against the Sabres.