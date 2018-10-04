Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Financial sacrifice needed in new contract

The Leafs' young stars, starting with Nylander, are going to have to make financial sacrifices to stay together as a core group, said Leafs president Brendan Shanahan. Nylander remains without a contract as the season starts.

Shanahan took off the gloves at a news conference Wednesday. He referenced his own sacrifices as a player in Detroit that ultimately delivered the city several Cups. And Shanahan also cited John Tavares' signing. "With the challenges of today, you have to figure out what's most important to you," Shanahan told reporters Wednesday. "[Tavares] could have made more money elsewhere, but it wasn't his job to set a new bar or to please other people with other interests." The Leafs want Nylander in the fold soon, but the two sides are apparently still $1.5-2 million apart. Expect the team to dig in with Wee Willie.