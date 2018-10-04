Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Financial sacrifice needed in new contract
The Leafs' young stars, starting with Nylander, are going to have to make financial sacrifices to stay together as a core group, said Leafs president Brendan Shanahan. Nylander remains without a contract as the season starts.
Shanahan took off the gloves at a news conference Wednesday. He referenced his own sacrifices as a player in Detroit that ultimately delivered the city several Cups. And Shanahan also cited John Tavares' signing. "With the challenges of today, you have to figure out what's most important to you," Shanahan told reporters Wednesday. "[Tavares] could have made more money elsewhere, but it wasn't his job to set a new bar or to please other people with other interests." The Leafs want Nylander in the fold soon, but the two sides are apparently still $1.5-2 million apart. Expect the team to dig in with Wee Willie.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Still unsigned•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Won't be traded by Maple Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Still unsigned one week from season start•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Not on training camp roster•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Still no contract as camp nears•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Gets qualifying offer from Toronto•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...