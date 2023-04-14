Nylander scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Willie showed off his quick hands from in tight at the 7:48 mark of the third. He took a pass from Ryan O'Reilly and ripped it high past Jaroslav Halak for his 40th goal of the season. Nylander finished with a career-best 40 goals, 47 assists, 87 points and 293 shots.