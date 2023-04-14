Nylander scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Willie showed off his quick hands from in tight at the 7:48 mark of the third. He took a pass from Ryan O'Reilly and ripped it high past Jaroslav Halak for his 40th goal of the season. Nylander finished with a career-best 40 goals, 47 assists, 87 points and 293 shots.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Provides three points vs. Lightning•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Offense still struggling•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Skills on display with goal•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Bad time for cold streak•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Extends streak with late goal•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Extends point streak to four•