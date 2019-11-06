Maple Leafs' William Nylander: First multi-point effort of season

Nylander scored and tallied an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Nylander drew the primary assist on Auston Matthews' game-winning goal. The Swede then provided his team with a little insurance by scoring his fourth goal of the campaign, giving the Maple Leafs a 3-1 lead. The early part of 2019-20 has seen Nylander return to form following a down year in 2018-19, now with 11 points in 16 games.