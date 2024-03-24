Nylander scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

The snipe extended his goal streak to five games (five goals, nine points) with a power-play marker late in the first frame. Nylander now has 39 goals and 93 points in 69 games this season and sits seventh in the NHL in scoring (tied for ninth in goals). That also leads the Maple Leafs -- Nylander sits two points ahead of superstar teammate Auston Matthews, who has 91 points.