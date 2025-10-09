Nylander scored a goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

After Bobby McMann tipped home his shot exactly one minute into the first period for the Maple Leafs' first goal of 2025-26, Nylander helped put the game away late in the third with a helper on Auston Matthews' empty netter and an empty-net tally of his own. Nylander has reached 40 goals and 80 points in each of the last three seasons, and while it's not yet clear how Mitch Marner's departure for Vegas will shake up Toronto's top six, Nylander made a strong statement in the season opener that he could be ready to find another level.