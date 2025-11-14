Nylander picked up an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Los Angeles on Thursday.

Nylander has put up a point in 12 consecutive games (seven goals, 14 assists). It's not an official streak because he missed three games to injury in that span. Despite the missed games, Willie is tied with Connor McDavid and Mikko Rantanen for fifth in points (25) in the NHL, and he's on a whopping 130-point pace. Nylander's best season so far came in 2023-24 when he put up 98 points, including 40 goals, in 82 games.