Nylander delivered two assists Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Predators.
One came on the power play; both set up Auston Matthews. Nylander showed off his elite vision and touch Saturday, and sits first on the team scoring list with 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 24 games. He's on a four-game, five-point streak right now that includes four assists and 18 shots. Nylander continues to flirt with the NHL's top-10 scoring list (he's 12th), and he's tied for ninth overall in points-per-game-played (1.33).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three-game, three-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Point streak at 17 games•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three-point effort against Wings•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Season-opening streak at 15 games•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Extends point streak to 13•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Posts 15 points in first 11 games•