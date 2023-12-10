Nylander delivered two assists Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Predators.

One came on the power play; both set up Auston Matthews. Nylander showed off his elite vision and touch Saturday, and sits first on the team scoring list with 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 24 games. He's on a four-game, five-point streak right now that includes four assists and 18 shots. Nylander continues to flirt with the NHL's top-10 scoring list (he's 12th), and he's tied for ninth overall in points-per-game-played (1.33).