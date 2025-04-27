Nylander put up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Ottawa on Saturday in a Game 4.
Nylander has six points, including five assists, in four games this postseason. He has put up at least one point in each of the Leafs four games this postseason. Nylander sits second on team scoring behind Mitch Marner (seven).
