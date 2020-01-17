Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Four points in last three games

Nylander scored the Leafs' only goal in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames on Thursday night.

Willie is on a three-game, four-point (two goals, two assists) streak. He has 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) in 48 games, a pace that should see him top 70 points for the first time this season. Nylander has found chemistry with John Tavares of late and the duo has looked sharp. Keep trotting him out there.