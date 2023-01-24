Nylander scored two goals and added two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

All four points came in a dominant second period that blew the game open for Toronto. Nylander has four multi-point performances through 11 games in January, racking up five goals and 14 points on the month so far, and the 26-year-old is now four tallies shy of his third career 30-goal campaign.