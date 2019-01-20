Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Fourth-line assignment Sunday

Nylander was alongside Frederik Gauthier and Par Lindholm on the fourth line at Sunday's morning skate, reports the Toronto Star.

"He's getting in his own way," said coach Mike Babcock. "We're just going to take the heat off him... Ideally (the fourth line move) will allow him to take some heat off himself." Nylander has just one goal and two assists in 19 games since signing his six-year, $41.77 million deal. The move will no doubt be temporary. Let's hope it takes enough pressure off for Nylander to get his head back into the game. The Leafs play the Coyotes on Sunday night.